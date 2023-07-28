AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 92.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 14,993 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 214,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $539,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $630,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of PSLV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,611,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,146. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

