AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,814 Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 719,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 29,681 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 43.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,923 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 101,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 24,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.89. 33,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,927. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $14.11.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

LMP Capital and Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%.

(Free Report)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.