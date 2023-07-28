AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 2,236 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Aflac by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,993.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,767. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $72.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,141. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.03 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

