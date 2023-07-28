AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 2,693 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231,343 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 583.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,382 shares during the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $199,687,000. Finally, Hao Advisors Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $176,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.07.

Shares of BABA traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,859,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,074,451. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

