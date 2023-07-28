AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 36,038 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,038 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Pfizer by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.06. 24,044,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,199,912. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $203.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

