Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at National Bankshares

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Laurentian set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.29.

Altius Renewable Royalties Price Performance

Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12-month low of C$6.70 and a 12-month high of C$11.05. The firm has a market cap of C$287.18 million, a P/E ratio of -312.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 235.80 and a quick ratio of 102.67.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

