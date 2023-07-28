American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.28-$2.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

NYSE AAT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.29. 72,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,451. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at American Assets Trust

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $1,766,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,397,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,642,110.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $1,766,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,397,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,642,110.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,158,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,197,628 shares in the company, valued at $129,485,327.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 562,140 shares of company stock valued at $10,376,718 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 18.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.