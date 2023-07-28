Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Amphenol updated its Q3 guidance to $0.72-0.74 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.72-$0.74 EPS.
APH traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,644. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $90.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.27.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.
In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Amphenol by 16.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.
