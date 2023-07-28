Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Amphenol updated its Q3 guidance to $0.72-0.74 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.72-$0.74 EPS.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,644. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $90.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.27.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Amphenol by 16.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

