Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04-3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion. Amphenol also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.72-$0.74 EPS.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $88.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,461. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day moving average of $79.27. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Amphenol has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $90.28.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.