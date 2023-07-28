Analyzing GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF) and Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC)

GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of GAIL (India) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Brookfield Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get GAIL (India) alerts:

Dividends

GAIL (India) pays an annual dividend of $60.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 758.9%. Brookfield Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. GAIL (India) pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Infrastructure pays out 106.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Infrastructure has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. GAIL (India) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAIL (India) 1 0 0 0 1.00 Brookfield Infrastructure 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GAIL (India) and Brookfield Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Brookfield Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.03%. Given Brookfield Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Infrastructure is more favorable than GAIL (India).

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GAIL (India) and Brookfield Infrastructure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAIL (India) N/A N/A N/A $226.38 0.04 Brookfield Infrastructure $1.92 billion 2.68 $159.38 million $1.44 32.26

Brookfield Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than GAIL (India). GAIL (India) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GAIL (India) and Brookfield Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAIL (India) N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure beats GAIL (India) on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAIL (India)

(Get Free Report)

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission and marketing of natural gas to the power, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, petrochemicals, and domestic and commercial sectors. It also markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), propane, pentane, naphtha, mixed fuel oil, polyethylene, and polypropylene; and manufactures petrochemicals, such as high-density polyethylene and linear low-density polyethylene under the brand names of G-Lex and G-Lene. In addition, the company generates wind and solar power. Further, the company engages in the chartering of LNG vessels. The company owns and operates approximately 14,500 km of natural gas pipeline. Additionally, the company operates 5 gas processing plants, 2 petrochemicals plants, 10 LPG pumping/receiving stations, and 8 natural gas compressor stations. GAIL (India) Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in New Delhi, India.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; 4.3 million gas and electricity connections; and 60,000 kilometers of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for GAIL (India) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAIL (India) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.