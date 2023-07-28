Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Sells 173 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,537 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,591. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average of $75.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

