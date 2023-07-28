Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Trading Down 9.4%

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.13 and last traded at $8.19. 1,285,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,634,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOUS. Stephens upped their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Anywhere Real Estate in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $909.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Boundary Creek Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $2,185,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 758,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 229,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.