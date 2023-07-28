ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2023

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MTGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ArcelorMittal Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,246. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MT. StockNews.com began coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 20,821 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 15.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

(Get Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.