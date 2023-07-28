ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Issues Earnings Results

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE MT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,246. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MT. StockNews.com began coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.68.
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
