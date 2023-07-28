ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Issues Earnings Results

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ArcelorMittal Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,246. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MT. StockNews.com began coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

About ArcelorMittal

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 20,821 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 15.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

