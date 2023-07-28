Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at JMP Securities

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACGL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $78.52. The company had a trading volume of 477,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,296. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,555,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,078,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,059,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,768,643,000 after buying an additional 534,690 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,752,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,857,000 after purchasing an additional 983,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,147,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,902,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $535,165,000 after buying an additional 121,919 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

