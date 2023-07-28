Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

NYSE:AMBP traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 850,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,725. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.68. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,108.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 93,551 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth $114,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,329,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 21,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 40,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 262.0% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 183,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 132,524 shares during the period. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMBP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

