argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $570.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $480.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $446.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on argenx from $505.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on argenx from $494.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on argenx in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $519.57.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Price Performance

ARGX stock opened at $509.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $415.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.83. argenx has a one year low of $333.07 and a one year high of $550.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $1.82. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth about $36,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.