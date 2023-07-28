Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.86.

Arista Networks Trading Down 2.1 %

Arista Networks stock traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,868,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,200. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $98.20 and a fifty-two week high of $178.36. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $2,296,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,444.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $288,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,332 shares of company stock valued at $22,931,006. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,144,827,000 after purchasing an additional 372,420 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,991,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,231,000 after purchasing an additional 313,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,979 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

