Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

AWI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

NYSE:AWI traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,429. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.80.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 41.52%. The company had revenue of $325.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,631,000 after buying an additional 262,902 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,536,000 after buying an additional 152,796 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,108,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,832,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,162,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,851,000 after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

