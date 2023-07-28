Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Has $14.90 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 308,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 11.5% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $53.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,934. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.10.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

