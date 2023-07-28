Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ashland by 15.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ashland by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ashland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.75.

Ashland Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Ashland stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $91.82. 530,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $114.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.65. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.64 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Ashland declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Ashland Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.