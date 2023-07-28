ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASOMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 725 ($9.30) to GBX 485 ($6.22) in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Citigroup raised shares of ASOS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Liberum Capital raised shares of ASOS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.82) to GBX 940 ($12.05) in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 550 ($7.05) to GBX 450 ($5.77) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $762.22.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Price Performance

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $5.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. ASOS has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $13.11.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.