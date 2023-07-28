Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AWH traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 20,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,952. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

About Aspira Women’s Health

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.