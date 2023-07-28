AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.94)-(0.92) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.99). The company issued revenue guidance of $392-395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $388.40 million. AtriCure also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.94–$0.92 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.80.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure Stock Down 5.2 %

ATRC traded down $2.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.74. 434,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $59.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.55 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $202,883.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $66,876.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,205.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $202,883.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,448 shares of company stock valued at $303,906. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in AtriCure during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AtriCure during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AtriCure by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.