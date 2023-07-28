AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 65,446,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,653,750. The company has a market capitalization of $103.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66. AT&T has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

