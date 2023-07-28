Aurora Investment Counsel Decreases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. ASML makes up approximately 1.3% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,982,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 364.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,650,000 after purchasing an additional 996,949 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ASML by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,965,167,000 after purchasing an additional 809,708 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in ASML by 31,845.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ASML by 2,536.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,339,000 after purchasing an additional 277,565 shares during the period. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $724.70.

Shares of ASML traded up $23.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $708.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,585. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The stock has a market cap of $279.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $716.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $671.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.6281 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

