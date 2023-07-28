Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.74 Billion Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,599 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.2% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,741,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,144,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $899,000. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $3,044,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 29,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 10.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 358,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.83. 9,194,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,835,463. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $116.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

