Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 3,615 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for approximately 1.4% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,073,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. KGI Securities upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.40.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $8.23 on Thursday, reaching $370.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $368.84 and its 200 day moving average is $346.74. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.50 and a 52-week high of $394.54.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

