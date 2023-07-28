Aurora Investment Counsel Trims Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 91.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,797 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein comprises 1.1% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,670,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,420,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $109,932,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after acquiring an additional 322,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,678,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,072,000 after acquiring an additional 294,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Henry Schein news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,450. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.19.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.