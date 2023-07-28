Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $826,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 751.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.68. 189,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,947. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.54 and its 200 day moving average is $208.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $245.22.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

