Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.

Avery Dennison has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Avery Dennison has a payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $9.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.08. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $157.28 and a 12-month high of $204.37. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 9.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 47,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.11.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.