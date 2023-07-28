Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $202.11.

Shares of AVY stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,662. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $157.28 and a 1-year high of $204.37. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.08.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,555,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,978,000 after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,598,000 after purchasing an additional 243,799 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,242,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,216,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,543,000 after acquiring an additional 561,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

