Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Axonics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Axonics Stock Up 14.8 %

Axonics stock traded up $7.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.85. 3,480,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,644. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.87 and a beta of 0.40. Axonics has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $55.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AXNX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. CL King started coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

In other news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $395,630.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,130.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Axonics by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,935,000 after acquiring an additional 991,055 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Axonics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,280,000 after acquiring an additional 177,191 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 4th quarter worth $76,440,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Axonics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,171,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 92,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Axonics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,345,000 after purchasing an additional 57,556 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

