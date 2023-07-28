Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) PT Raised to $49.00 at Wedbush

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wedbush from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Axos Financial Stock Up 5.8 %

Axos Financial stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.02. The stock had a trading volume of 165,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,571. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.07. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $247,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,955,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Axos Financial by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,670,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,605,000 after purchasing an additional 485,842 shares in the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,304,000 after purchasing an additional 187,763 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Axos Financial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,555,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,443,000 after purchasing an additional 177,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Axos Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,466,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,081,000 after purchasing an additional 173,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial



Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

