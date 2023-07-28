Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $46.35, but opened at $49.77. Axos Financial shares last traded at $49.59, with a volume of 142,531 shares traded.

The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,797,318.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,477,000 after acquiring an additional 80,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 22.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,670,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,605,000 after purchasing an additional 485,842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,466,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,081,000 after purchasing an additional 173,836 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,555,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,443,000 after purchasing an additional 177,729 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

