Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,889 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,661. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.09. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $100.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

