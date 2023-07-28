Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,693 ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,722,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after buying an additional 95,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 54.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 32,314 shares during the period.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Price Performance

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.41. 5,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,833. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $108.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.62.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

