Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,507 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,507 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 84,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PDBC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.74. 2,724,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,656,826. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $18.27.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

