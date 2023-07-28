B. Riley Comments on Lincoln Educational Services Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Educational Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Shares of LINC stock opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $7.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, CFO Brian K. Meyers sold 30,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $190,933.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,184.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $73,024.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,982.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Meyers sold 30,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $190,933.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,184.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,059 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,566 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,481,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 70,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

Further Reading

