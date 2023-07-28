B. Riley Increases TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Price Target to $5.00

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.
Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock.
TeraWulf Stock Performance
TeraWulf stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the first quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TeraWulf by 295.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 41,057 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in TeraWulf by 497.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 150,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 125,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in TeraWulf by 39.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 132,364 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 295.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,659 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TeraWulf Company Profile
TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.
