Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 254,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,465 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,713 shares in the company, valued at $888,412.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $32,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,412.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $291,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 469,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,213.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 185,060 shares of company stock worth $1,025,346. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BW traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.35. 473,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,580. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66. The company has a market cap of $474.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3,839.48% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

(Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.