Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $184 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 389,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 88,345 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $184,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,813 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,984,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $502.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,929,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $481.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.89.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

