Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 768 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,963 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,409,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the first quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 98.2% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,994 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,643,000 after purchasing an additional 59,953 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $13.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.48. 39,135,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,153,031. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.96 and its 200 day moving average is $223.07.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday. China Renaissance upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.65.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

