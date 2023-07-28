Bank of America Cuts Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $46.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MRTX. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of MRTX opened at $28.64 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average of $41.89.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,901.06% and a negative return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -12.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4,723.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,528.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

