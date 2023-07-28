Bank of America Increases Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $350.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MOH. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $350.92.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:MOH traded down $5.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $301.55. 690,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,992. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $256.19 and a one year high of $374.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.