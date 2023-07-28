Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Barnes Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.15-2.30 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on B. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Barnes Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of Barnes Group stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.27. The stock had a trading volume of 102,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,175. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average is $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.91 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 581.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barnes Group

In other Barnes Group news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of B. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,200,000 after buying an additional 25,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,831,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,724,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,646,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,333,000 after purchasing an additional 275,574 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

