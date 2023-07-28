Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $127.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DORM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Dorman Products Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.95. 6,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,317. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $108.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $466.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.43 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 790.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after buying an additional 229,438 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 672,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,007,000 after buying an additional 191,214 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,919,000 after buying an additional 136,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

