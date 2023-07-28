Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Update

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the June 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 149.0 days.

Barry Callebaut Price Performance

Shares of BYCBF remained flat at $1,843.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,940.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,036.66. Barry Callebaut has a 1-year low of $1,783.55 and a 1-year high of $2,250.00.

Get Barry Callebaut alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BYCBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Barry Callebaut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,233.33.

Barry Callebaut Company Profile

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate and cocoa products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets.

See Also

