B&D White Capital Company LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

B&D White Capital Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMJ. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 405.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last three months.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,268. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.