B&D White Capital Company LLC Sells 443,401 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

B&D White Capital Company LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 90.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,401 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.2% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 16,191 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.63. 2,281,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,287,556. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day moving average is $73.35. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

