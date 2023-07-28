Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Ooma Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OOMA traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 103,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,467. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.38 million, a P/E ratio of -112.31 and a beta of 0.87. Ooma has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $16.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ooma

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ooma will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 160,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 160,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Pearce sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $71,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ooma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,374,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,218,000 after acquiring an additional 122,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,041,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,296,000 after acquiring an additional 211,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,575,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

See Also

